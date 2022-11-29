Alice Fiction tier list and reroll guide
| Alice Fiction
If you're eager to know which are the best characters in the game, then our Alice Fiction tier list will certainly come in handy. We have ranked all of the available characters that have been released in the game (in the Global version) based on how powerful they are, so if your goal is to build the ultimate team, we're here to give you a helping hand.
Alice Fiction is a brilliant mobile RPG that has been massively influenced by Japanese manga and anime, and the entire gaming experience feels like a novel - a narration of sorts - with insertions of battles and various enemy encounters. It's fun and engaging, and if gacha RPGs are your bread and butter, then you will definitely enjoy this one.
Let's move the reroll of characters out of the way firstIt's rather easy to reroll in Alice Fiction, so there is no need for a real guide. Just use the tutorial to reroll as much as you want until you get what you want.
The best characters in Alice FictionSince there are quite a few characters available, it's important to know which ones are worth investing your resources in, and which aren't worth your time. If you're not overly familiar with the game yet, characters come in 3 rarities - 1*, 2* and 3* - however, not all are made equal. A hero being 3* doesn't automatically make it top tier.
There are some rather outstanding characters that are lower rarity than 3* and can perform outstandingly in PvE. The Alice Fiction tier list we created will show you who these characters are, so keep on reading to find who you should add to your team.
Our tier list is divided into 6 tiers starting with the S+ tier where you can find some of the all-time-best characters, quickly followed by the S tier and the A tier, where we placed the characters that are viable in the current meta. Heroes that fall under the B and C tier are not exactly good, but aren't too bad either (especially during the early game), and in the D tier, we have some of the characters we don't recommend using at any given time.
So without further ado, let's check out what we really came here to see, shall we? Let's dive into the Alice Fiction tier list of the best characters in the game!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer staff
1
S+ Tier
These are the best characters in Alice Fiction. They are always good for any type of content, and if you managed to get them from the gacha, you should invest all of your resources in making them stronger.
- Lancelot
- Musashi
- Qin Shi Huang
- Archimedes
- Ushiwakamaru
2
S Tier
While they're not the best of the best, characters from the S tier are good and can also be used for anything you need in the game. You can never go wrong by investing your resources in them and gearing them up, so feel free to place them in any team you want.
- Mathers
- Kojiro
- Hippocrates
- Asclepius
- Cleopatra
- Nietzsche
- Rousseau
- Himiko
- Toshizo
- Surtr
3
A Tier
A tier has some of the heroes that can be good at times, but are mostly situational - they can provide some good buffs, debuffs or damage against certain foes, but they are not the best overall. Still, you won't go wrong by upgrading them and using them until you summon some of the better ones.
- Summer Style Neu
- Wang
- Salieri
- Nightingale
- Gawain
- Joan
- Longinus
- Faust
- Perseus
Wang is a pretty decent debuffer, but one who can also boost the Attack of Spec. ATK allied units. When she reaches grade 5, Wang can work well in a mixed team with both Wood and Earth, making enemies vulnerable to Spec. DEF. Nightingale is one of the top healers in Alice Fiction at the moment, even if she's only in A tier. She can remove all the buffs from enemies as well as recover selected allies' HP, which means she can be key in very specific teams (against some bosses) or in PvP.
4
B Tier
In the middle of the Alice Fiction tier list, we have the heroes in the B tier - they are not exactly great, but they can be used in the early game until you summon some better ones.
- Neu
- Scipio
- Gilles
- Pygmalion
- Andersen
- Merlin
- Andromeda
- Bismarck
- Viviane
- Gareth
- Amadeus
- Witch Queen Cleo
- Hercules
- Summer Lovin' Andromeda
- Goethe
- Kanryusai
- Kenshin
Pygmalion is a pretty decent buffer who can boost the Spec. Attack and Spec. Defense of allies as well as grant a shield to block some of the incoming enemy damage. She is fairly good in PvP since the shield can mitigate some of the DPS damage, but there are also other units that can perform well. Neu is the unit we meet from the very beginning of the game (from the tutorial). While she's not extremely bad, she's also not top-tier. She specialises in Attack, but in the late game falls short when compared to some of the other characters. Her Cognitive Inhibition Conceal and The Majesty of Panchotan are good, however, which is why she can still be viable.
5
C Tier
In the C tier we have some of the heroes that are below average, so try to avoid using them unless you have no other better heroes to use in their place.
- Captain Drake
- LEX
- Galen
- Benkei
- Robin Hood
- Jack the Ripper
- Achilles
- Antoinette
- Wolfgirl Antoinette
- Sharizotan
- Michelangelo-B
- Eurystheus
- Summer Vacation Andersen
While Jack the Ripper can be quite good with skills that do damage over time as well as Blind the enemy, that's where she also stops being useful. Her grade is also a little underwhelming, which means Jack the Ripper won't really be worth investing in the long term. Of course, Galen can be used in the early game thanks to the decent Recovery skills and debuff removing (if necessary), but she won't really shine through in PvE nor PvP because a better healer will have a bigger impact, and Galen's healing skills are not exactly the best.
6
D Tier
Don't bother investing your resources in upgrading these characters, because they are not worth it. That's why they are ranked at the bottom of the Alice Fiction tier list.
- Wayland
- Hannibal