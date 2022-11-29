Alice Fiction tier list and reroll guide

- re-checked the list, added Merlin

If you're eager to know which are the best characters in the game, then our Alice Fiction tier list will certainly come in handy. We have ranked all of the available characters that have been released in the game (in the Global version) based on how powerful they are, so if your goal is to build the ultimate team, we're here to give you a helping hand.

Alice Fiction is a brilliant mobile RPG that has been massively influenced by Japanese manga and anime, and the entire gaming experience feels like a novel - a narration of sorts - with insertions of battles and various enemy encounters. It's fun and engaging, and if gacha RPGs are your bread and butter, then you will definitely enjoy this one.

Let's move the reroll of characters out of the way first

The best characters in Alice Fiction

It's rather easy to reroll in Alice Fiction, so there is no need for a real guide. Just use the tutorial to reroll as much as you want until you get what you want.Since there are quite a few characters available, it's important to know which ones are worth investing your resources in, and which aren't worth your time. If you're not overly familiar with the game yet, characters come in 3 rarities - 1*, 2* and 3* - however, not all are made equal. A hero being 3* doesn't automatically make it top tier.

There are some rather outstanding characters that are lower rarity than 3* and can perform outstandingly in PvE. The Alice Fiction tier list we created will show you who these characters are, so keep on reading to find who you should add to your team.

Our tier list is divided into 6 tiers starting with the S+ tier where you can find some of the all-time-best characters, quickly followed by the S tier and the A tier, where we placed the characters that are viable in the current meta. Heroes that fall under the B and C tier are not exactly good, but aren't too bad either (especially during the early game), and in the D tier, we have some of the characters we don't recommend using at any given time.

So without further ado, let's check out what we really came here to see, shall we? Let's dive into the Alice Fiction tier list of the best characters in the game!

