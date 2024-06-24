Battle Crush Calixer tier list

1
S-Tier
Seri
: One of those baseball-playing dinosaurs we mentioned, Seri is a ranged character but his special ability is one of the most useful currently. It zooms out your view, offering a wider field of vision on the battlefield as well as highlighting enemies in stealth mode. With how prominent stealth has been in matches played so far, this is a great way to upset the balance against sneaky characters like Nyx or Diana.
Diana
: As the default unlocked character, Diana pops in here because of her movement abilities and ranged attacks. They’re a great way to stay out of the line of fire, and her ultimate doesn’t require line-of-sight on your opponents. We had to put her at the top of the Battle Crush tier list for availability alone.
Nyx
: Similar to Diana, Nyx has the advantage of great movement options. However, she also has the ability to enter stealth even without being in tall grass or other terrain for a short time. This, combined with her ability to fight up close when another player closes the gap, makes her particularly strong at this early stage of the game’s lifespan.
2
A-Tier
Medusa’s
projectiles are stronger than Diana’s, but she doesn’t have the same suite of abilities that the other character has and is a bit more difficult to play.
Dandi's
ability to swim much easier than others is a big advantage, especially as there’s some juicy loot to be had in the few water areas on the map at the moment. However, this is very situational.
3
B-Tier
Lancelot:
He strikes me as being a character that’s good for specialists and duelling, as rather than a heavy attack he has a parry. However, he’s definitely difficult to master, and not great for out-and-out brawls where he’s likely to be flanked.
Hercules:
Looks pretty cool, and it’s always nice to see the lion’s pelt look for Hercules.
Hades:
His goofy skeleton look doesn’t quite have the gravitas of more classical depictions, but he’s still interesting nonetheless.
Lops:
Lops is arguably the game’s poster child (aside from perhaps Poseidon), but his aesthetic is a bit goofy.
King Arthur:
An unusual addition since he’s not necessarily from mythology, but King Arthur is always fun to see in these kinds of games, even if he’s not as regency-themed as Lancelot is.
Poseidon:
The other mascot of the game. Their reach and the size of their attacks mean that trying to get away in stealth is difficult. But they’re always highly telegraphed.
Ares
: A more stylish take on the Greek god of war that gives me Dante from Devil May Cry vibes.
Freyja:
Seemingly quite a popular pick for team comps, however, we haven’t had a chance to play her that much.
Hermes:
Like Ares, he’s a pretty interesting take on the mythology aesthetic. But he’s seemingly not the most popular choice for team comps at the moment.
4
C-Tier
Urus:
He’s simply lacking at the moment since he's lacking a dodge, which is particularly important for getting out of the way of projectiles. His heavy hitting also doesn’t compensate for his slowness. When paired with a full team that’s working well together, he likely works a lot better, but this needs good coordination.