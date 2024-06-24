Battle Crush Calixer tier list

So Battle Crush has been out for a few days now, and despite the awkward timing of the beta here in the UK (17:00 to 01:00), we’ve still managed to get a chance to play - or at least practice - with the roster of Calixers currently available!

The Calixers are all based on mythology, in a sort of cartoony and semi-serious way. There are also a few oddities such as baseball-playing dinos and a slightly ahistorical Lancelot. But all are pretty great from an aesthetic point of view.

In any case, this tier list will cover the S - C tiers, because with this being a beta we don’t want to relegate any characters to the D tier just yet. Bear in mind that this is not a final version of our Battle Crush tier list since we will update it once after the full launch and we get a better sense of how these characters play.

We’ll also add notes on their strengths and weaknesses where applicable, to help you get a better idea of why they’re placed, and if they’re right for you. If you want to know more about the game, you can check out our Battle Crush Friends Hub and our guide to the game's currencies.

Original article by Iwan Morris. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.