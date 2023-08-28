Goddess of Victory: Nikke introduces a lovely new skin for fan favourite character Modernia in the latest mini-event

The immensely popular gacha shooter RPG Goddess of Victory: Nikke has released a brand new special skin in celebration of the half-anniversary popularity polls. The character Modernia has received a lovely new skin where she’s cuddled up with a plush version of the protagonist in a loosely fitting t-shirt, looking awfully comfy and cosy.

Modernia has been a fan-favourite since she was originally introduced into Nikke, bringing a useful combat kit but more importantly, bringing an adorable personality and pretty unique design as well. Many players quickly fell in love with her, so it makes a lot of sense that she ended up winning that popularity poll and is grabbing herself a new skin to celebrate that win too.

Titled First Affection, this skin adorns Modernia in a comfy-looking large shirt that may or may not be directly from the player character’s closet. Along with this, she is also carrying around a plush version of the commander close to her chest. And in typical Nikke fashion, the said shirt is barely hanging onto one side of her, causing quite a bit of skin to expose itself.

On top of the new skin, there’s also a 7-day login reward campaign that will hand out premium currency and upgrade materials in spades. And to add on even more bonuses, there will also be an additional 5 new avatar frames, each themed after different characters, added to the game that will be up for grabs too.

So, whether you're a fan of Modernia or someone who just loves Nikke altogether, this small celebration is very likely worth your while. After all, who doesn’t love free stuff? If you want to get your hands on all these additions, you can download Nikke for free at either of the links below this article right now!