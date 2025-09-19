PUBG Mobile teams up with K-pop icon G-DRAGON for new crossover

Not dragon their feet

PUBG Mobile is collaboration with hit K-pop performer G-Dragon

Grab two new themed cosmetic sets inspired by G-Dragon's music

There's also new weapons and avatars, including a new version of the iconic pan

PUBG Mobile is no stranger to musical collaborations, least of all with the world of K-pop. But their latest crossover might be the biggest yet as they team up with BigBang alumni and the man dubbed the 'king of K-pop', G-Dragon. It includes brand-new cosmetics and weapons, all themed after the artist's musical stylings.

Running from today until October 31st, you'll be able to unlock a variety of G-Dragon-themed items as part of the event. Two new cosmetics sets will be available with the G-Dragon PMO Outfit Set and the G-Dragon Stage Outfit Set. But it's not just stylish clothes, as new weapons are also set to debut.

Yes, you'll be able to arm yourselves with themed weapons. The Übermensch (titled after G-Dragon's latest album) is an M16A4 which can be upgraded to level five. Meanwhile, the Graffiti Reverie is an M24 with a tartan and spray-paint design that's certain to stand out.

Dragon slaying

But of course, it wouldn't be PUBG if we didn't get a spin on the iconic weapon, as the G-Dragon Pan also joins the arsenal! Even for those of you who don't actively follow K-pop, there's sure to be something to enjoy as part of this team-up, including as part of an upcoming themed event.

And if you're wondering what other bits and pieces there are, once you've cleared the big stuff, there's plenty more to grab. Be that the G-Dragon Collaboration Avatar, Collaboration Avatar Frame and three exclusive in-game emotes themed after G-Dragon's hit songs from the aforementioned 2025 album Übermensch.

