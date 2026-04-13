CloverPit launches exciting, and gruesome, new DLC in this slot machine-themed roguelike

Slot machine-sim and Balatro-like CloverPit has dropped a surprise new DLC

Unholy Fusion sees the debut of new charms and a whole new ending

Not to mention the new Surgery Machine that lets you create Fusion Charms!

Ever since Balatro's first enigmatic fusion of roguelike, deck builder and poker sim arrived on PC and mobile, we've seen many put their own spin on the concept. But few have been as audacious or outrageous (except maybe Scritchy Scratchy) as the slot-machine simulator CloverPit.

This game puts you in the shoes of a desperate gambler playing for their (literal) life. Now, as part of the Triple-I indie gaming initiative, a brand-new DLC made a surprise debut recently. Unholy Fusion promises new ways to play alongside a host of potential bizarre builds.

It sees the introduction of the Surgery Machine, a device that can combine your collectible charms into 30 new powerful fusions. You'll also find 11 new additional charms to add to your existing collection, a new ending and several new memory cards to boot.

This is the pits

CloverPit is one Balatro-like that eschews the usual format in favour of pure chance, and a quite grim and ridiculous tone as well. But there's still some clear traces of DNA, however obscure, which is not necessarily a bad thing. However, CloverPit stands on its own merit as a thoroughly unusual idea for a game.

As for the surprise drop of this DLC? It's nice to see that the Triple-I Initiative, which made its debut this year, is doing a lot to highlight the indie gaming market, as well as providing content for players both on PC and on mobile. Hopefully, this starts a bit of a trend.

Looking to put your mind to the test with some more... traditional fare? Well, then you can skip the roguelike gambling-likes and have a go at some from our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to see what we have available!