Goddess Dash: Mirror Realms brings endless running with an Afrofuturist twist

Myth, magic, and nonstop dashing

Endlessly run across five realms, collecting coins and power-ups

Dive into the Afro Goddess Warriors universe, beginning with Nova

In open beta on Android, global launch expected November 11th

The endless runner market feels, well… endless. But Afro Goddess Warriors is stepping into the mix with Goddess Dash: Mirror Realms, an upcoming adventure on iOS and Android that’s looking to add some myth, magic, and Afrofuturist flair to the genre. It is currently in open beta on Google Play and is available through Apple TestFlight invites, with a worldwide launch planned in a couple of months.

Goddess Dash: Mirror Realms follows the same loop you’d expect. Dash, dodge, and keep running as far as possible. But here, every stumble means coming face to face with a shadow version of yourself, adding a neat twist to the classic formula. You’ll find yourself running through five fantasy-inspired realms while collecting coins, boosts, and elemental power-ups.

The runner draws directly from the Afro Goddess Warriors IP, expanding on the story of Nova, a young goddess of the cosmos. That makes this more than just a quick mobile distraction as it’s also a piece of a wider character-driven universe, one that’s set to grow further with Nova: Goddess of the Universe and the upcoming 21 Journeys of the Gods.

The gameplay trailer embedded above leans hard into vibrant and mystical landscapes backed by a soundtrack that matches the fast-paced rhythm of the genre. You’ll also be able to unlock additional goddess characters, each bringing their own style into the run. And if you're looking for something similar, here’s a list of the best endless runners to play on iOS right now!

It may not reinvent the wheel for endless runners, but with its Afrofuturist setting, empowering themes, and colourful style, Goddess Dash: Mirror Realms is at least dashing in with something to say. The global release is set for November 11th, 2025. You can download the open beta on Android by clicking on the link below.