Best endless-runners for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Power through the wall

You maybe asking yourself what's the difference between endless runners and auto-runners? Well, I really feel they are basically exactly the same. Endless runners were one of the most popular genres when mobile phones first became popular. We've seen hundreds of high quality endless runners in our time, with plenty for you to enjoy.

Endless runners have the same formual; run forward, avoid obstacles, collect something. What makes them unique is either the general feel of them, the graphics to them or their own special twists that make them stand out on the appstore. We have gathered a bunch of different endless runners that stand out to us, and have compiled them into a list.

Here are ten of the best. If you don't already own any of the titles below, you should download the game as soon as possible.





Ben 10 Alien Run

Fans of Ben 10? If not, that's fine too. Ben 10 Alien Run is an endless runner that's got a bunch of different aliens that you can transform into, using your powers to beat off enemies, dodge obstacles, and collect coins. If you do remember Ben 10 from your childhood or are a fan of the series, you'll find locations that you likely recognized as well.

There are plenty of upgrades to boost your alien's skills, along with power-ups to help you out with the game, to keep you interested!

Jetpack Joyride 2

If you play lots of endless runners, you've likely heard of Jetpack Joyride. Jetpack Joyride 2 is like an upgraded version of the original, with new graphics, new animations, and new ways to blast your way through these areas. You are playing a guy in a jetpack, constantly moving forward, firing at enemies from time to time and dodging obstacles in the sky. It's a bit different, as an endless flyer possibly, but very much feels in the same breath as endless runners.

Endless Runner X

Endless Runner X sort of pokes fun at the endless runner genre, providing something a bit different. Playing as the "no Internet dinosaur", you will be endlessly running until the game itself starts to glitch. Often breaking the forth wall and becoming something you need to quickly react too, Endless Runner X is unexpected at moments.

Kingdom Dash

Looking a bit like Subway Surfers, Kingdom Dash is an endless runner that has you making a dash through train lines, with lots of obstacles to dodge along the way. You'll be collecting coins and power-ups, looking to fight an evil knight! There are some ways to attack, including using fireballs, which can help you keep ahead of this enemy. It's a neat take on the genre.

Temple Run 2

Temple Run 2 is another sequel to a classic endless runner. This game has you out in nature, in a sort of jungle. If you are familiar with the first game, you will find upgraded graphics, new power ups and obstacles, and special powers added. These powers change with each character, allowing you to find your favorite way to run. This game also gets seasonal map updates, to keep things interesting.

Axolotl Stars

Axolotl Stars is a colorful and wacky game, with giant, running Axolotls. It sort of feels like a mix between Fall Guys and the endless runner genre - with obstacles that can hit you from above or balls showing up in your way. You'll be racing against a bunch of other axolotls as well, trying to make it to the end first. It's cute and quite fun, without feeling as intense as other endless runners in the genre.

MetroLand

MetroLand is an endless runner made by the creators of Subway Surfers. You play as a young person, running from a futuristic cop, through a busy city. You are looking to somehow save the world from MegaCorp! The game starts off in Tokyo but moves all over the world as you run away. You'll find lots of futuristic power-ups like sci-fi shields and power gloves, allowing you to take on MegaCorp more easily.

Little Dog Bob

Little Dog Bob is a hand-drawn endless runner with a lot of character! You play as a charming dog, moving quickly through your world. Dogs have no use for coins, so instead you are collecting stars and hearts, jumping over obstacles and avoiding some strange enemies. There are some physics-based aspects to the game, knocking over rocks or quickly moving through stuff that's going to crush you, so it's a pretty fun and cute game.

Sonic Dash

Sonic is well known for never stopping and going fast, so Sonic Dash, an endless runner, feels pretty in-line with the blue hedgehog. Sonic Dash has you moving quickly through lots of classic maps, defeating enemies and avoiding obstacles. You can battle Dr. Eggman, unlock other characters, and collect rings. It's an easy fit and feels very fun to play.

Battery Boy

Battery Boy looks like a character from a TV show! Playing as a bit of energy inside a phone, this endless runner puts you through different maps and obstacles based on the current energy level of your mobile phone. The levels themselves are quite similar to other endless runner games; you need to collect coins and avoid obstacles, but the use of your phone charge is quite unique.