Goblin Sushi brings wild restaurant management to Early Access on Android and iOS

Welcome to a five-star subterranean dining cave

Goblin Sushi has officially launched into Early Access on iOS and Android

New Shop Goblin for upgrades and cursed perks

Restaurant star ratings, global leaderboards, and difficulty levels added too

I remember covering Goblin Sushi last month and thinking it sounded like someone mashed together a restaurant sim and a fever dream. Now it’s officially rolled into Early Access across Steam, iOS, and Android, and it’s diving even harder into that chaotic goblin energy.

If you missed it before, the whole premise is wonderfully ridiculous. You’re running a sushi restaurant deep in a cave, serving increasingly questionable dishes to a crowd of equally questionable goblins while rent creeps closer and patience runs thin.

It still is a roguelike at heart, though. Every run is about juggling upgrades, surviving long enough to pay the bills, and watching things spiral out of control in ways that feel oddly familiar if you’ve ever worked in food service.

Since the demo pulled in close to 100,000 players, the Early Access version has added quite a few new systems. There’s a Shop Goblin now handling upgrades, cursed perks tied to the Devil Goblin, and a proper metaprogression layer that gives you something to chase even after a disastrous shift.

Difficulty options, leaderboards, and a restaurant star rating system round things out, alongside new recipes and bosses that make each run feel a little less predictable. What still stands out is how bizarre it can be. You’re mashing together bizarre ingredients, racing against rising rent, and squeezing every bit of value out of your kitchen setup while your customers grow more demanding.

Goblin Sushi is still early in development, but if the demo buzz was anything to go by, it looks like there’s clearly an audience for this kind of frantic restaurant roguelike.

And if you’re already tempted by the idea of turning kitchen chaos into a survival strategy, you might want to check out our list of the top roguelikes on Android for a few more similarly unpredictable runs.