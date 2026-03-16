Gnosia is Among Us with a vibrant anime twist that's debuting for the first time on mobile

Keep your Gnosia out of it

Gnosia's exciting blend of narrative visual novel mystery and social deduction is out now on mobile

Foul the evil bodysnatching Genosias, before they manage to outnumber you

Use the timeloop mechanic in this single player game to accrue skills and influence your crewmates

The world of anime is no stranger to video game adaptations. Persona, for starters, or the reverse, with everything from Code Geass to Kaiju No. 8. But where the Among Us-like Gnosia stands out is the panache with which it carries its stated concept of deductive bodysnatcher thrills.

Gnosia will be familiar to many fans as it recently received its own anime adaptation, and to celebrate the wrapping of that series, the developer Playism has brought Gnosia to iOS and Android, available to purchase now! But make no mistake, while Among Us may be the easiest comparison, this is more than just a standard whodunnit.

The core selling point is the time loop aspect, as this is purely a single-player experience. In a spaceship slowly being overtaken by the hostile Gnosias, which emulate humans, you'll need to meet and discuss with various crew members to figure out who to put into cryosleep, in the hopes of isolating the Gnosias before it's too late.

Feeling Gnosia-ous

Think of Gnosia as like a combination of Danganronpa, the aforementioned Among Us and more standard visual novels. It promises some pretty ambitious features, such as a vast set of internal parameters for NPCs to react to, and a dense storyline that can only be uncovered via multiple playthroughs.

Those multiple playthroughs aren't just a matter of gaining more knowledge, either. You'll accrue more skills and influence as you slowly help to influence your colourful cast of crewmates and (hopefully) finally stop the Gnosias before it's too late.

While I know that Gnosia fans may chafe at my description (yes, I know both it and Among Us were in development at the same time, roughly), this is more an affectionate comparison than anything. So if you want the intensity of social deduction without the pressure of multiplayer, it should be well worth checking out!

And if it does give you a taste for social deduction, be sure to check out our list of the top mobile games like Among Us for some other options!