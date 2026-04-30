Wizardry Variants Daphne adds new legendary adventurer, Unwithering Flower, Anemone

Wizardry Variants Daphne has received a big update

It adds two new adventurers, a class, a race, and a quest

Of course, another quest also means plenty of rewards

Since launching in 2024, Wizardry Variants Daphne has consistently released updates, and the latest might be one of the biggest to date. It adds a general adventurer, a legendary adventurer, a class, a race, and a quest for you to sink your teeth into. There's plenty to discuss there, so let's get into it, shall we?

The latest class to arrive in Daphne is the Healer, which likely needs little introduction since the name does most of the heavy lifting. But, just in case, it's predominantly a support role, providing healing, vanquishing status afflictions or preventing them from happening in the first place.

Meanwhile, the newest race is Faerie. Again, you probably know what to expect there: little winged fellows who prefer to, understandably, live far away from humans. Their small stature means they can't take many hits. However, what they lack in physical strength, they make up for in speed, intelligence and luck.

With those two additions, it's probably no surprise that the newest adventurer joining the roster is both a Healer and a Faerie. They are called Unwithering Flower, Anemone and will be featured from today until May 27th, giving you plenty of time to snag them from the gacha. Alongside Anemone, we have the general adventurer, Camille. Unsurprisingly, she's also a Healer, though, crucially, not a Faerie.

More medicine than you can flap your tiny wings at

Finally, there's a new quest to tackle called Forgotten Craft of the Medicinal Arts. It sees you delving into a special dungeon in search of Healer's Tools. And, simply by logging in, you can also get some free items, including 2 Unique Remains: Unwithering Flower, 8 Mid Grade Iron Ores, 5 Clock Tomes of the Finesser, among other things.

Wizardry Variants Daphne is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below. And if you decide to get involved, check out our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list.