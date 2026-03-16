Cats & Soup embraces Spring a little early with the debut of its Flower Kingdom update

Cat's all folks

Cold weather and rain don't necessarily need to dampen your mood

Just jump into Cats & Soup and enjoy their new Flower Kingdom update

A new limited-edition cat debuts, alongside an adorable Baby Kitten Travel Event

Over here in the UK, things are still rainy and gloomy, and I've no doubt that across the Western hemisphere, many of us are getting tired of cool weather. But hang in there, because spring is right around the corner, and Cats & Soup is marking it early with its Flower Kingdom update!

Neowiz's hit idle game is a big hit both with fans and many of the staff members here at Pocket Gamer, and for good reason. Now you'll be able to boost your mood with an adorable Baby Kitten Travel event available until April 6th, featuring limited-edition unlocks for the Wandering Workshop.

Naturally, it wouldn't be Cats & Soup if there weren't a brand-new cat joining the festivities. And Lilac Tabby will enter the proceedings as the latest limited-edition cat. Grab them at the Observatory and via Meow's Journey, and add their lilac-themed adorableness to your crew.

Soup's up

But that's not all, and Cats & Soup is really hoping to lift the gloom with a suite of other additions as part of this update. For a taster, how about St Patrick's Day goodies available until March 31st. Or better yet, the debut of new quality-of-life features is also arriving as part of this update.

There's the new Violet Care cooking facility and Coffee Time, both of which let you see your cats enjoying the finer things in life. Even the Fitting Room has had an overhaul, alongside the debut of new spring-themed decoration packages, all of which offer a fantastic reason to jump into the cuteness of Cats & Soup ahead of spring starting for real!

Or, if you're somehow not a fan of cats (you monster), why not dig into our list of the best idle games for iOS to see where we've ranked some of the other best picks on mobile for calm and relaxed gameplay?