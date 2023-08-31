Girls Evo is an adventure RPG featuring the wonderous world of humans and elves, now available in Early Access on Android

Longcheer Game has just announced its latest project, Girls Evo, which is currently available in Early Access on Google Play. The adorable idle adventure RPG is hosting an open beta test on Android devices, allowing players to collect elves, nurture them, and fight alongside them in an effort to save both the human and elf worlds.

Girls Evo’s story takes place in a universe where the worlds of humans and elves are highly interconnected. The destruction of matter in one world will lead to the creation of energy, closely maintaining the delicate balance of energy between the two.

Two masters fought in various pockets spread across both these regions, causing a plethora of natural and man-made disasters in both places. At this rate a war is inevitable and the only person who can put an end to it is you, the protagonist.

What is the relation between the two species? Well, they’re not very different. In the beginning, elves are born in an Infancy Stage and grow up to enter a Maturity Stage. After this, they slowly evolve into a human. There are over a hundred different elves from six unique factions, each following this thoughtfully constructed three-stage evolution plan.

The game’s growth system comprises five elements – basic upgrade, tier-up, star-up, equipment, and core, which is similar to the games in the genre. Random attributes and abilities will also be thrown into the mix from time to time to keep things fresh.

Regarding gameplay, players can partake in nine PvE modes including the Main Story Campaign, Abandoned Factory, Ancient Relics, and Alien Battlefield to name a few. Additional PvP and several wide tournaments will be organised as well.

Interested players can participate in Girls Evo’s open beta test on Google Play by clicking on the link given below. More information is available on the Facebook page.