Gioteck launches Smart TV+ Duo Wireless Controller for mobile, PC, and smart TV systems

The Gioteck Smart TV+ Duo Wireless Controller is compatible with multiple devices

It's powered by two AA batteries

The SRP is £24.99 or your local equivalent

In case you missed it, Gioteck has released the Smart TV+ Duo Wireless Controller, letting players dive into multi-platform gaming across mobile, PC, and smart TV systems. With TV-based gaming services and cloud gaming on the rise, this new peripheral serves as the only controller you need to worry about regardless of your device.

The Smart TV+ Duo Wireless Controller features Dual Band Wireless technology that lets you use Bluetooth® or 2.4GHz via a USB adapter. This offers a low-latency wireless connection to make sure you can enjoy seamless gaming sessions without the pesky lag. Setting up should be painless as well, given that the controller boasts a convenient automatic re-pairing feature that syncs with your TV gaming service without the need to set up every time you play.

Included in the package are two AA batteries, with the controller featuring comfortable grips and RGB colours you can tinker around with.

"Smart TV gaming services have come a long way, and the recent CES show in Las Vegas shows that game streaming on smart TVs such as the Samsung Gaming Hub is here to stay. Streaming on your smart TV is a great choice for those who wish to enjoy gaming but don’t wish to invest in a console, and the Smart TV+ is an advanced gaming controller which can be used across multiple devices including tablet, phone and PC. A wholly authentic gaming experience at incredible value, the Smart TV+ includes Dual-Band Wireless technology allowing compatibility with virtually any smart TV carrying gaming services," says Marek Soroka, Head of Sales for Gioteck.

If you're curious about the other peripherals in Gioteck's lineup, you can head on over to the official website for more info.