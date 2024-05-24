Genshin Impact teases version 4.7 with three new characters, new nation and more

It's a big new change to the lineup of the game

Genshin Impact version 4.7 is right around the corner

Find out what's new and what you can look forward to

A new nation, three new playable characters and more!

If there's any game that's proven surprisingly enduring after peak player count during the Pandemic years, it's Genshin Impact. MiHoYo's smash-hit game has spawned dozens of new content drops and a spiritual successor in the form of Honkai Star-rail. And now, the latest version is right around the corner with update 4.7.

Version 4.7 of Genshin Impact is a big one, and debuts three new playable characters, a new nation, a new season of the tower-defence minigame and a whole lot more.

The three new characters are Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos, with Clorinde and Sethos debuting with five-star versions that wield pistolet and blade, and a bubble-themed healing skill respectively.

You'll also be able to enjoy a new Archon Quest story pushing forward the game's mainline where you'll meet the Traveler twins and Dainsleif. The maximum cap of original resin has also raised from 160 to 200, and there's a new Challenge Domain, the Imaginarium Theater.

Yeah, even for non-players of Genshin Impact we can tell this is going to be a big update. The addition of a new nation and new characters further opens up the world of Genshin Impact, You can check out another preview video of the new nation below!

