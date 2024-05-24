NetEase introduces new MuMu Player Pro Android emulator for MacOS

The latest iteration of the popular MuMu Player emulator

NetEase's MuMu Player emulator is getting a new version

MuMu Player Pro takes advantage of Apple's new Silicon Macs

It promises better performance, graphics and more

When it comes to emulators, we often think of unofficial or fan-made ones dedicated to preserving older or inaccessible games. But emulation is in fact used by many companies, and one of the most popular of these is NetEase's MuMu Player.

Allowing MacOS players to emulate the Android interface and play formerly Android-exclusive games (so long as they're supported), MuMu Player was released well back in 2015.

So why are we talking about it now? Well, because, Mumu Player has had an update for the new Silicon Mac versions. MuMu Player Pro, announced yesterday will, according to NetEase, allow players to benefit from increased performance on the latest Macs including graphics and optimization-wise.

While MuMu Player isn't exactly a charitable program (it is, after all, Netease so naturally they charge for it) it's certainly going to be exciting for people who play their games primarily on Mac. There are plenty of great games on Android (have a sneaky link to our own best games of 2024 list to get started) that are sadly unavailable on on iOS or even MacOS despite supporting desktop versions.

Just how much of a game-changer MuMu Player Pro will be depends on exactly how many games it can support and availability.

MuMu Player Pro is currently in beta, you can check in on the official website to see more information.

As for what else, well, we're getting to the end of the week. So there's plenty to go over! Why not take a look at the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week?

And if you want to know what we thought of Braid's hotly anticipated release for mobile on Netflix Games, then check out our Braid review to see how this famous indie milestone holds up.