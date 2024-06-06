Heading to Anime Expo 2024? Check out HoYoVerse while you're there

The Genshin creators will be out in force

Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developers HoYoVerse will be at Anime Expo 2024

Check out their showcase at booth E-95 in the Entertainment Hall

No special announcements are on the way but fans can enjoy immersive experiences within and without

Genshin Impact creators HoYoVerse are set to make an appearance at Anime Expo 2024 it has been announced. The developers will be showcasing Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Honkai Impact 3rd at their booth on-site, so if you're going to be attending, be sure to check them out!

Anime Expo is one of the world's biggest anime conventions outside of Japan, held in Los Angeles since the early 1990s. So it's no surprise that in 2024 MiHoYo are eager to be where their fans are at the Anime Expo. We don't have any news on any major unveilings unfortunately, so it looks as if they're going to mainly be on site for promotional reasons.

But if you are attending Anime Expo this 2024, and you're going to be near the Entertainment Hall then be sure to keep an eye out for MiHoYo at booth E-95 from July 4th to the 7th. There'll be panel discussions held on July 5th and July 7th to give insight into animated shorts from the MiHoYoVerse.

It's odd to think of a time when anime was an ignored if not maligned part of the entertainment, especially when looking at how popular animesque mobile games are nowadays. So it's probably going to be particularly interesting for old-school fans to see just how much Anime Expo has continued to grow.

Of course with that comes the risk of edging out smaller contributors with big companies, and make no mistake HoYoVerse is big, but that's neither here nor there. For now, be sure to check them out if you're attending Anime Expo 2024!

