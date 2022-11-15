Genshin Impact reveals all new content coming in phase two of version 3.2 update

It’s been around three weeks since Genshin Impact launched version 3.2 – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises. The update saw the conclusion of Sumeru’s story arc alongside the introduction of new characters like Nahida and Layla in the first phase. Now, Hoyoverse has unveiled plans for phase two, which is even more action-packed than its predecessor.

Players can expect to find three Event Wishes in this phase that go live on November 18th and will be available until December 6th.

Everbloom Violet – Astute Amusement Yae Miko (Electro)

Farewell of Snezhnaya – Childe Tartaglia (Hydro)

Epitome Invocation – Kaguara’s Verity Catalyst and Polar Star Bow

All these characters and weapons will receive massive drop-rate boosts, making it much simpler to obtain them over the next few weeks. A bunch of other heroes and items will be added to the mix as well.

Moving on, the first event of this phase, titled Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter is going live in a few hours. It is a photography event where travellers must take pictures in a designated region according to the Photography Targets and Photo-Taking Range.

The next event, Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse goes live on November 24th and tasks players will clear the Standard Scoring in exchange for rewards. It is open for everyone above Adventure Rank 20. The third and final event of this phase and most likely v3.2 is called Marvellous Merchandise and it goes live on November 28th.

In Marvellous Merchandise, players must provide Liben with materials that are required to open certain Boxes o’ Marvels. The more boxes that are opened, the greater will be the prize. Participating in all these events will earn travellers a tonne of rewards like Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, Level-Up and Ascension Materials, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Get started with all the happenings of version 3.2’s new phase by downloading Genshin Impact now for free.