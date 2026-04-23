Werewolf: The Gloaming Malice is an upcoming social deduction RPG with a demo out now

Werewolf: The Gloaming Malice takes the classic format to the single-player RPG world

Find out who is preying on the inhabitants of the Shadow Fortress

Root out the werewolf and take them on in battle, just don't take the life of an innocent

Ah, werewolves, the lesser cousin of the vampire. Not as cool or refined, but dang it if there's not some primal appeal to kicking butt and being a wolf while doing so. But that doesn't make them any less dangerous to mortals, as Werewolf: The Gloaming Malice so aptly demonstrates!

Despite the name, Werewolf: The Gloaming Malice has no relation to the World of Darkness setting, and only a tangential one to the social deduction format. Instead of playing with others, you'll be flying solo as an inhabitant of the Shadow Fortress, working to uncover the titular werewolves hiding in plain sight.

To take out the werewolves, you'll need to gather evidence and speak to the witnesses around the castle, piecing together what has happened before making your judgment. Of course, given it's just you, it means you'll have to challenge the werewolves solo and, in this case, put them down yourselves.

Shot through the heart

As prominently shown in the trailer, you'll have two methods of dispatching whomever you think is the guilty party. Either challenge them to a sword duel or simply shoot them. Both require a quick-thinking minigame, and failure means the werewolf gets away, while accusing and slaying the wrong person has virtually the same result.

Werewolf: The Gloaming Malice is currently available as a demo over on TapTap. While I'm a little sceptical over it with the occasional hint of placeholder AI art (although most of that seems to have been replaced through development), I don't deny Werewolf: The Gloaming Malice has some interesting points that would make it worth checking out.

If you're interested in social deduction but would rather put your skills to the test against real people, why not do so by checking our list of the best mobile games like Among Us for our top picks in the genre?