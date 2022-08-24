Genshin Impact's version 3.0 The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings is now live with numerous freebies to collect

It’s a big day for Genshin Impact fans as the much-awaited version 3.0 update – The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings has finally launched on all platforms. In case you haven’t downloaded it yet, iOS users just need to hit the update button on the App Store while Android users must open the game and follow the on-screen instructions.

If you have been following all the details about this massive update, then you know that it is packed with content that is sure to keep players busy for quite some time. We only know about the first phase of events yet and that’s already brimming with challenges to complete and activities to participate in.

Genshin Impact’s latest update is also kicking off with numerous rewards for everyone. Because the maintenance lasted five hours, all travellers will receive 300 Primogems for patiently waiting. Then they'll receive another 300 Primogems as compensation to fix the game’s issues. These will come via the in-game mail feature and must be claimed within 30 days. On another note, only those above Adventure Rank five will be able to get these compensatory rewards.

The rewards don’t end there, though. Hoyoverse is hosting another Check-In event over this week so players can get even more limited-time rewards. Everyone logging in between August 24th and 30th will receive up to 30 Primogems, 8000 Mora, three Adventurer’s Experience, three Fine Enhancement Ore, level-up materials, and more. To check in on any particular day, players must open HoYoLAB, go to Tools, and open the Check-In section. That’s it. The rewards now belong to you!

Explore the new land Sumeru, meet new characters like Tighnari and Collei, and take on difficult bosses like Electro Regisvine with Genshin Impact’s v3.0 update now. Plus, the Graven Innocence event is already active to get going!

Download Genshin Impact now for free by tapping on one of those links given below.