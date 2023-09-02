Genshin Impact reveals what rest of the version 4.0 update holds

We’re now halfway through Genshin Impact’s version 4.0 – As Light Rain Falls Without Reason update as all scheduled events from the first phase have concluded. There’s not a lot of new content coming in the second half, except the addition of a new character, the third of the sibling trio as well as updates to the Genius Invokation TCG mode.

Event Wishes

Gentry of Hermitage – 5-star Zhongli (Geo)

Farewell of Snezhnaya – 5-star Tartaglia (Hydro)

Epitome Invocation – 5-star Vortex Vanquisher Polearm and Polar Star Bow

Phase two of Genshin Impact’s v4.0 update will feature three event wishes, which will all be spearheaded by old characters and weapons. But both the character wishes will additionally feature Freminet (Cryo) as part of the four-star Gacha pool. These wishes will remain live until September 26th.

Genius Invokation TCG

The update further expands the trading card game with the brand-new Heated Battle Mode. Between September 2nd and 11th, players can go to the Invitation Board of the Cat’s Tail to participate in this new category. Before you go on, check out this list of redeemable Genshin Impact codes!

In this edition of HBM, the first Action Card players use each round will cost two fewer dice, while the primary Skills or Talents equipped will be a die cheaper. The cards for Mona, Bennett, and Keqing cannot be used in this mode to maintain balance.

Gameplay Events

Beginning September 4th, travellers can kick off the Verdict of Blades event, which challenges them with several tasks that unlock daily. Completion rewards include Primogems, Character Talent Materials, and Weapon Ascension Materials.

This will be followed by Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment on the 14th, which is a photography quest. It involves players helping Bresson record various sceneries using the Special Kamera. V4.0 ends with the usual Ley Line Overflow event that offers double rewards up to thrice a day for beating a few bosses.

