Genshin Impact Thoma Guide - Best build, strengths and weaknesses

All you need to know about Thoma

Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Thoma guide! Thoma is a housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan and is responsible for both cooking and cleaning. He is efficient at his job and takes pride in his work, but there’s a secret side to Thoma outside of his responsibilities as a housekeeper. Most of the time, he avoids the Yashiro Commission and deals with private matters personally, such as fulfilling Ayaka’s whims. While often serious, Thoma loves animals and will go out of his way to help them.

In the guide below you will find the following:

Character Appearance

Thoma Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Pyro / A Tier / 4* Rarity / Polearm

How to get Thoma

Genshin Impact Thoma Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Thoma can offer Pyro reactions with his Burst, even off-field

His shields apply with both his Skill and Burst

His highest Constellation applies a boost to all of his party’s non-elemental attacks

Weaknesses

Not a great damage dealer, when specifically talking about DMG output

Has a long cooldown on his Skill

Takes a lot of energy to use his Burst

Best Build for Thoma in Genshin Impact

Thoma - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Tenacity of the Millelith

(2) HP +20%

(4) When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

(2) Energy Recharge + 20%

(4) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Staff of Homa

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG 14.4%

In Genshin Impact, Thoma is a strong Polearm-user whose fiery abilities serve best as a Shield or as an additional DPS for your team.You can obtain Thoma as a rate-up in the Moment of Bloom or Everbloom Violet banners. You can also obtain him in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Thoma can be used as a shielding Support or DPS character, but his greatest power is in his ability to shield. You can raise his support abilities by equipping him with the Staff of Homa, which will not only increase his HP but will offer an additional attack bonus when his HP is low. Kit him out with the Emblem of Severed Fate and Tenacity of the Millelith artifact sets (2 each) to provide faster energy regen and an additional boost to his HP.Ridge Watch Domain rewardMomiji-Dyed Court Domain rewardHP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.Gacha

Best Party Members to match with Thoma in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Thoma is a wonderful shielder that can really impact a team’s structure by him applying Pyro to the field and setting up good reactions. Tartaglia is a great pair with Thoma, as he can cause Vaporize with his non-stop barrage of Hydro. Kazuha is a great Support for the team as he can pull enemies near and has a Buff. Bennett should be the team’s healer as he can also provide additional attack power with his Pyro resonance.Thoma will be used for his shielding ability and for putting Pyro on the field to trigger reactions. Pair him up with Kaeya to use as a sub-DPS for additional damage and he will also deliver some extra energy to the team. Aloy is a great pick for your main DPS here, as her Melt reactions will be strong with Thoma. Barbara will serve in the role to heal and drop Hydro on enemies, which sets them up for Vaporize.

Thoma's Talents / Skills / Passive

Swiftshatter Spear - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 44.4%

44.4% 2-Hit DMG 43.6%

43.6% 3-Hit DMG 26.8% x2

26.8% x2 4-Hit DMG 67.4%

Charged Attack DMG - 113%

- 113% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25

- 25 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128% / 160%

Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Blazing Blessing - Elemental Skill

Thoma vaults forward with his polearm and delivers a flame-filled flying kick that deals AoE Pyro DMG, while also summoning a Blazing Barrier. At the moment of casting, Thoma's Elemental Skill applies Pyro to himself.

The maximum DMG Absorption of the Blazing Barrier will not exceed a certain percentage of Thoma's Max HP.

Skill DMG - 146%

- 146% Shield DMG Absorption - 7.2% Max HP + 693

- 7.2% Max HP + 693 Shield Duration - 8.0s

- 8.0s Max Shield DMG Absorption - 19.6% Max HP + 1,887

CD - 15s

- Absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively.- When a new Blazing Barrier is obtained, the remaining DMG Absorption of an existing Blazing Barrier will stack and its duration will be refreshed.

Crimson Ooyoroi - Elemental Burst

Thoma spins his polearm, slicing at his foes with roaring flames that deal AoE Pyro DMG and weave themselves into a Scorching Ooyoroi.

While Scorching Ooyoroi is in effect, the active character's Normal Attacks will trigger Fiery Collapse, dealing AoE Pyro DMG and summoning a Blazing Barrier.

Fiery Collapse can be triggered once every 1s.

Except for the amount of DMG they can absorb, the Blazing Barriers created in this way are identical to those created by Thoma's Elemental Skill, Blazing Blessing: - Absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively.

- When a new Blazing Barrier is obtained, the remaining DMG Absorption of an existing Blazing Barrier will stack and its duration will be refreshed.

The maximum DMG Absorption of the Blazing Barrier will not exceed a certain percentage of Thoma's Max HP.

If Thoma falls, the effects of Scorching Ooyoroi will be cleared.

Skill DMG - 88%

- 88% Fiery Collapse DMG - 58%

- 58% Shield DMG Absorption - 1.1% Max HP + 110

- 1.1% Max HP + 110 Shield Duration - 8s

- 8s Scorching Ooyoroi Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Imbricated Armor - 1st Ascension Passive

Flaming Assault - 4th Ascension Passive

Snap and Swing - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Treasure Hoarder):

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Transience

Guide to Transience

Philosophies of Transience

When your currently active character obtains or refreshes a Blazing Barrier, this character's Shield Strength will increase by 5% for 6s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.35 seconds. Max 5 stacks.DMG dealt by Crimson Ooyoroi's Fiery Collapse is increased by 2.2% of Thoma's Max HP.When you fish successfully in Inazuma, Thoma's help grants a 20% chance of scoring a double catch.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (La Signora Challenge):

Hellfire Butterfly

Constellations to pick for Thoma

A Comrade's Duty

A Subordinate's Skills

Fortified Resolve

Long-Term Planning

Raging Wildfire

Burning Heart

Genshin Impact Thoma Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Fluorescent Fungus ×3

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Fluorescent Fungus ×10

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15

Smoldering Pearl ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Fluorescent Fungus ×20

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Silver Raven Insignia ×12

Smoldering Pearl ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Fluorescent Fungus ×20

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Silver Raven Insignia ×18

Smoldering Pearl ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Fluorescent Fungus ×45

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×12

Smoldering Pearl ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Fluorescent Fungus ×60

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Smoldering Pearl ×20

When a character protected by Thoma's own Blazing Barrier (Thoma excluded) is attacked, Thoma's own Blazing Blessing CD is decreased by 3s, while his own Crimson Ooyoroi's CD is decreased by 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 20s.Crimson Ooyoroi's duration is increased by 3s.Increases the Level of Blazing Blessing by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.After using Crimson Ooyoroi, 15 Energy will be restored to Thoma.Increases the Level of Crimson Ooyoroi by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.When a Blazing Barrier is obtained or refreshed, the DMG dealt by all party members' Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks is increased by 15% for 6s.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Thoma starts with 866 HP, 17 ATK, and 63 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Thoma is available as a rate-up drop in the Moment of Bloom or Everbloom Violet banners. He is also available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Thoma performs in comparison to other characters! You can also visit our Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!