Genshin Impact has revealed the gameplay details for new story event Perilous Trail, which goes live tomorrow

Hoyoverse has been dropping lots of sneak peeks ahead of the launch of its massive update to Genshin Impact. Version 2.7 – Hidden Dreams in the Depths launches tomorrow and we already have a list of what to expect in phase one of the update. But the event players are looking forward to the most is the story expansion event, Perilous Trail, which goes live immediately after the update drops. The gameplay details are out for it, so players need not waste a minute once v2.7 is up and running.

In the Perilous Trail event, players can expect to dive deeper into The Chasm and uncover even greater mysteries. To be eligible for this story mission, at least Adventure Rank 28 must be achieved alongside the completion of Archon Quest Chapter 1: Act III and Arataki Itto’s Story Quest. Players can complete lots of challenges during this event. They will come across a secret wooden board that is required to take part in combat challenges.

There are four of these challenges, where players will take on the Realms of Guile and War. Once the first three are defeated, only then will the fourth unlock. These tasks can be completed on different difficulties, but the greater the challenge, the sweeter the reward. A single combat round will consist of three challenges, all of which must be completed in succession for it to count. Failing or leaving in between will lead to automatic failure.

Prior to each battle, a party of four must be created. These may comprise owned as well as trial heroes. Adjustments can be made before the combat round only and not during intermediate challenges. Each realm will also feature specific rules to make gameplay more challenging. For support, a total of three Stratagems can be equipped per round for extra buffs. Rewards for surviving the Perilous Trail will include the exclusive Fading Twilight Bow, Primogems, Mora, material, and loads more.

If you’re ready to go down this tricky path into the depths, download Genshin Impact now for free on the App Store and Google Play.