Genshin Impact gives players a peek at what's to come with the first phase of tomorrow's update

Genshin Impact’s latest update, v2.7 – Hidden Dreams in the Depths, goes live tomorrow with an insane number of events. The flagship event, Perilous Trail, will go live immediately after and will expand the story further as it is an Archon Quest. Besides that, a lot of other event wishes and other events will go live and this is just the first phase. Just like the previous updates, expect to see lots of phases for version 2.7 packed with new things to do and collect in Genshin Impact.

The Perilous Trail will build onto The Chasm that was introduced with the previous update as more mysteries are unearthed. Players above Adventure Rank 28 will be tasked with various quests which will yield rewards like Primogems, Crown of Insight, Weapon Ascension Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s With, and Mora. Players will also get their hands on the Fading Twilight Bow on the event’s completion. Another story event is the Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter which will unlock Yelan’s story.

Moving onto the Event Wishes, here are the main characters and weapons players can get their hands on:

Discerner of Enigmas – Valley Orchid Yelan

Invitation of Mundane Life – Vigilant Yaksha Xiao

Epitome Invocation – Aque Simulacra and Lithic Spear

These Event Wishes will be available until June 21st and while what was mentioned above will receive rate-ups, there will be a lot more up for grabs.

The cool thing is that this is not everything. A massive celebration will begin as The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event. players can take part in the festivities with their small drums and create wonderful music. The event will be between June 13th and July 4th. To top it all off, players can get their hands on multiple bundles that feature numerous rewards.

It all starts tomorrow, so download Genshin Impact now for free on the App Store and Google Play.