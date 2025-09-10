Genshin Impact launches major new update with additional region just in time for fifth anniversary

Making an impact

Genshin Impact's biggest update this year has arrived

Explore the brand-new region of Nod-Krai and recruit three more characters

Special login rewards and a fan programme are coming to celebrate Genshin's fifth anniversary

Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary is right around the corner. So it's only fitting that MiHoYo's hit release gets special attention, with its latest update adding a swathe of new content. We've got the addition of a new region, three playable characters and plenty of rewards marking their fifth anniversary in Version Luna I: A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves!

The headlining addition here is, of course, nothing less than Nod-Krai, the seventh major region of Teyvat. You'll be jumping into a brand-new storyline packed with conflict as you face down the Fatui Harbinger Marionette and her sinister schemes involving the moon's power. Along the way, you'll meet new allies who'll assist you, with some joining the roster!

Speaking of those three new characters in Genshin Impact, we start with Lauma the Moonchanter, a five-star Catalyst wielder, who's joined by Flins, a five-star polearm wielder. Finally, there's Aino, a four-star Claymore wielder. All of these new characters boast powerful abilities, including the new Lunar Reactions.

In the name of the moon-

These new characters also boast a variety of environmental interactions, such as nearby animals assisting the Party if Lauma is included. But it's the Meeting Points mechanic that many of you will be most excited by, as this new feature lets you take a glimpse into the daily lives of your favourite characters when they're not out-and-about smiting evil.

And don't think that all of this comes at the expense of celebrating half a decade of Genshin Impact (which you can also do with our code list)! To celebrate, you'll be able to nab a free five-star character from the Standard Wish, alongside ascension materials to get them to level 60. Login rewards include Interwined Fate x10, Primogems x1,600, two special Nod-Krai-themed gadgets from the in-game mail and plenty more on the way too.

That's not even including the upcoming return of the Genshin Impact Fan Art Special Programme. Titled Parallels Meet, it'll air on September 20th across YouTube, TikTok and beyond, featuring showcases of fanworks from across the world.