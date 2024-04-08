Genshin Impact celebrates its fans with the "Teyvat Film Festival" Fan Art Special Program

The event will last for an hour

HoYoverse is celebrating its beloved fans with the HoYoFair 2024 Genshin Impact Fan Art Special Program, inviting you to join in on the festivities as you feast your eyes on special animated films. Airing on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter this April 13th, the "Teyvat Film Festival" will showcase all the wonderful talents of content creators and fans across the globe at 8 PM (UTC+8).

During the Genshin Impact Fan Art Special Program, you can look forward to more than ten derivative animated short films throughout the hour-long event. This comes as part of the HoYoFair, which flaunts a collection of fan art crafted from the various franchises within the HoYoverse family. This has been going on since 2021, with various events both online and in real life that pay tribute to amazing fans and their passion for the IPs.

As for this year's "Teyvat Film Festival", Amatsuki, Dillongoo, and 96NEKO will be joining the fray among others. It's an interactive way for fans to engage with one another and for the community to express their love for their favourite characters, narratives, and gaming experiences.

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun within the popular RPG, you can do so by downloading Genshin Impact on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

