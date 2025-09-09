Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is part satire, part insanity, coming soon to iOS

I'm pretty sure this is considered offensive to someone

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is coming to iOS

This fusion of puzzle, RPG and other genres is set in a fictional series

Explore a bizarre mixture of nonetheless engaging mechanics as you experience the survival horror(?)

Nowadays, we're more aware than ever of how intricate and often confusing the gamedev cycle can be. But it's also proven to be ripe for comedy and satire, as we've seen with examples such as Crushed in Time. Now, if you're on iOS, you'll soon be able to explore the satire and lunacy of Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 when it arrives on October 28.

Now I know what you're thinking, and no, there is no Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1, or 2 for that matter. This upcoming release from Strange Scaffold (the folks behind I Am Your Beast and El Paso, Elsewhere) mixes match-three, survival horror, choice-driven narrative and RPG with a heaping dose of the weird.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 sets the scene with you playing the third instalment of the (fictional) smash-hit franchise. However, the 20-year-old series (and the eight-year dev cycle) may have turned out something not quite as feature-complete as fans had hoped.

Clever girl

While it may seem a little bit narcissistic for CDRM3 to constantly tout how much it 'commits to the bit', it undoubtedly does so. But at the same time, the gameplay we are presented with looks quite engaging, with the mixture of mechanics proving to be equally as intriguing.

Combine that with a satirical storyline clearly riffing on classics of the genre, such as Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, and we come away with a surprisingly robust-seeming release that's coming to iOS later this year. So keep your eye out for those creepy redneck dinosaurs, because they might be sneaking up on you soon.

