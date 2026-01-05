Genshin Impact Version Luna IV kicks off 2026 with Columbina and the Lantern Rite Festival

The Moon Maiden arrives

Columbina and Zibai join the roster

The Archon Quest in Nod-Krai reaches a dramatic climax

Version Luna IV launches January 14th

Happy New Year! If one of your resolutions was to keep up with everything Genshin Impact plans to throw at you, HoYoverse is already going to test your commitment. Version Luna IV will arrive in a couple of weeks, and it makes it very clear that Genshin plans to open 2026 with big characters and bigger regions, and thrilling additions to its narrative.

It kicks off with Columbina, the Moon Maiden finally stepping into the spotlight as a playable character. She’s a 5-start Hydro Catalyst user built around the new Lunar Reaction system. She can trigger Lunar Reactions even while off-field, buff them globally through her Lunar Domain, and in Nod-Krai specifically, she can even revive a fallen teammate.

She’s joined by Zibai, the White Horse Adeptus from Liyue’s legends, who brings Lunar-Crystallize into sharper focus. This new reaction combines Geo and Hydro in a way that rewards repeated triggers, building toward heavy Geo damage with crit potential. Zibai fully leans into the loop as he can ramp up his damage as more Lunar-Crystallize reactions go off.

Story-wise, Luna IV pushes Nod-Krai toward a breaking point. The Archon Quest reaches its climax as Il Dottore, freshly empowered by the Moon Marrows, pulls you into a warped domain where reality plays by his rules. The region itself also expands north for the first time, opening up Piramida, the Lightkeepers’ headquarters, which will open up the next phase of the Wild Hunt storyline.

Back in Liyue, the Lantern Rite fest makes its annual return. This year’s celebration ties directly into Zibai’s story, while offering Xiao Lantern wishes, festive mini-games, and a pile of rewards. Expect 1,600 Primogems via mail, 10 Intertwined Fates from a login event, a free four-star Liyue character, and a new outfit for Yaoyao earned through the event itself.

If you’re planning to dive in on day one, it’s probably a good time to keep an eye on the latest Genshin Impact codes as well!