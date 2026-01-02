Mobile Accessible Games 2025 awards highlight Land of Livia as top pick

Full access

The 2025 edition of the Mobile Accessible Game Awards just passed

Land of Livia, a fantasy text adventure, took home the top prize

But many more were recognised or voted for in one of the most vibrant years yet

The topic of accessibility in gaming is an ever-shifting one. Some people gripe that it makes things too easy, but for those with accessibility struggles, it can often seem like it's a second thought at best. Fortunately, for those who do meet the challenge, there's recognition in the form of the Mobile Accessible Games awards.

Their 2025 edition has just taken place, and the Mobile Accessible Games awards have offered some high praise for their three top picks. Voted on by gamers with blindness or visual impairments, these picks were only a fraction of the 30 iPhone releases up for the vote, with 17 of those receiving at least one pick.

Land of Livia, a fantasy text adventure, took home the gold as its first-place prize. Meanwhile, it was followed by the tactical RPG Warshovel and audio adventure Ryft: A Timely Manor.

Pick of the bunch

Now in its fifth year, the Mobile Accessible Games awards are a poignant reminder that it isn't just glitz, glamour and Geoff Keighley that make an important awards show. Highlighting the work that goes into offering up the fun of gaming for everyone is something well worth recognition.

It also offers an insight into what genres are most accessible, with RPGs and text adventures proving the easiest for visually impaired players to digest. But the 2025 edition also highlighted that there ais n increasing number of options for players, suggesting both that this significant section of the population is being recognised and that the offerings are growing broader year by year.

And while we go for the more classic categories, it'll still be well worth checking in on the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards when they go live! Voting is now closed, but check out our PG Awards nominees to see who might be up for recognition.