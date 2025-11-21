Genshin Impact sets release date for Version Luna III next month

How to train your Dragon

Gesnhin Impact Version Luna III now has a release date

Next month you can recruit two new characters with Jaboda and Durin

Meanwhile there's new winter minigames, story content and more to enjoy

Genshin Impact needs no introduction. So, the question you'll probably be asking is when the next update is and what's included. Well, you'll be glad to know Version Luna III of Genshin Impact is slated for a December 3rd release date. And in terms of content, it's jam-packed with stuff to carry you through the dark winter nights!

Well, of course, the main attraction here is the new characters. The first is Jahoda, who, if you're a fan of quirky and energetic characters, will probably suit you. But if you're more concerned about what they bring to the table skill-wise, then this four-star Anemo Bow Wielder and her ability to help with heals will be a welcome addition.

But once you're done perusing our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out where they fit, check out Durin, the headlining addition. This newborn dragon (yes, really) may look like your average bishounen, but the five-star Pyro Sword Wielder can switch between dual combat modes to provide either support or high damage.

Making an impact

Version Luna III also sees the addition of brand-new characters in a roundabout way. The new Hexerei characters allow you to complete a new mission in order to unlock additional abilities for characters closely connected to the Hexenzirkel in-universe. That includes new additions such as Durin himself!

And that still barely scratches the surface. With winter-themed minigames being added, additions to the user-generated content systems and, of course, additional story content, this newest update to Genshin Impact is more than worth sinking your teeth into over the winter nights.

