Genshin Impact's The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is available now

Genshin Impact’s v2.7 update – Hidden Dreams in the Depths went live a couple of weeks ago and HoYoverse also gave us a peek at what is to come in the first phase of the update. The Perilous Trail already kicked off, followed by the event wishes, and now the next three weeks are going to feature a massive celebration! This new event is called The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival. Itto has invited everyone for this commemoration which will run all the up to July 4th and will task players with numerous missions while giving them handsome rewards.

To participate in this festival, the minimum qualifications are Adventure Rank 30 and having completed the Ritou Escape Plan part of the Archon Quest: Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia. After this, players must simply accept the Arataki Gang’s invitation to being the event.

Throughout the fest, seven songs will be unlocked over time, divided into normal, hard, and pro difficulties. The greater the difficulty, the better the reward. The game is all about timing as players must strike the right note on the decision line to gather points. For longer notes, tap and hold until the light strip vanishes. If things get a little challenging and then settings can be recalibrated to make things simpler.

Alongside the songs, a Note Editor will be unlocked as well. Players can edit the beat map and create their own tunes. This will feature a normal and an advanced mode for more experienced users. Players can expect a tonne of rewards for this event in the form of Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Mora, Weapon Ascension Materials, and the exclusive Arataki’s Great and Glorious Drum.

Download Genshin Impact now for free on the App Store and Google Play.