Genesis War introduces major new character in the form of The Black Prince in new update

Genesis War has introduced its newest legendary character, The Black Prince

One of the principal characters of The Genesis War 2, he comes complete with powerful new skills

Jump into new exclusive events to celebrate his debut, offering up goodies including more characters

As we cross over the hump of the week, it's time to take a look at some of the big updates arriving now. And one of the most notable is that of Genesis War and its introduction of the Black Prince, a new character that's not so new to longtime fans.

Those of you who were fans of the Genesis War series before its latest incarnation may recognise the Black Prince from The Genesis War 2, where he served as the main character. Now, the Crown Prince of the Geysir Empire steps back into the spotlight armed with the mighty sword Asura.

You'll get a chance to find out exactly why the Black Prince is so significant to fans by checking out the new Inner World 'Black Prince' and experiencing the Gratias Grand Battle that made him a hero through your own perspective.

A new genesis

Obviously, for new fans, this'll all be a bit confusing. But with abilities like Asura Skybreaker that create both massive damage and heal him, the Black Prince will be a powerful addition to your lineup. He even gets a variety of other buffs specific to him that other legendary characters don't get.

To celebrate the release, the folks at LINE Games are set to mark it with the launch of a variety of new events that will be available until June 9th. Check out the first one, Re: The Legend Collection, where you can nab a variety of legendary characters just by logging in each day!

Genesis War has certainly proven popular with players. And if you want to keep up with great releases like this, then there's only one place to check in. Take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for our constantly updated ranking of the top releases.