Genesis War pitches a strategic RPG take on the original as it opens global pre-registration

Genesis of something new?

Genesis War brings a whole new strategic RPG experience to mobile based on the popular series

The War of Genesis is an MMORPG that's a major hit in Korea, with Genesis War based on it

Turn-based strategic battles challenge you to think tactically, as well as with big numbers

Due in no small part to the international nature of gaming, there are plenty of hit franchises overseas that many of us don't even know about. For example, the War of Genesis series and its spinoff RPG Genesis War. Having just opened pre-registration for overseas players, Line Games hope to entice you to see what has made the Genesis series so popular!

In Genesis War, you'll find a grand narrative suitable for both new and returning players, with the promise of challenging tactical gameplay. It offers Fire Emblem-style grid-based strategic combat, where you build your adventuring party, before taking on enemy forces by moving your heroes around obstacles and engaging individual enemies.

Basically, think of it like a standard turn-based RPG mixed with typical D&D battles, where you manoeuvre your characters around a battlefield and take on your enemies one at a time. With a slated release sometime in April this year, while it may not be Total War, Genesis War certainly makes you think.

Genesis of something new

What also stood out to me was the art-style, as while Genesis War is familiarly 'anime' in design, it does offer an ever-so slightly more realistic or at least more grounded style than others. And in terms of gameplay, the fact that it actually has you think more carefully about where your characters go and what they do is already leagues above some other fare.

As for pre-registration, the usual considerations apply. The Milestone Event will offer growth rewards such as character selection and summoning tickets, as well as other goodies. All dependent on how many people sign up, of course. So if you think you'd be at all interested, it's well worth pre-registering for Genesis War on an App Store near you!

In the meantime, if you want to hone your strategic skills ahead of Genesis War's launch, why not take a gander at our list of the best strategy games on Android for our recommendations?