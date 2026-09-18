Gaucho Origins brings Latin cowboy cosiness to mobile for iOS and Android

Gaucho Origins brings South American cowboy adventure to iOS and Android

Adventure as the grandfather of the original Gaucho from Gaucho and the Grasslands

Protect the Pampa and take care of your farm in the process!

When I visited Gamescom LatAm earlier this year, one of the major things I noticed was that, like many regional game shows, the world of gaming was seen as a way to communicate culture. And that much is clearly evident in Gaucho Origins, a cosy life sim all about a South American cowboy and his adventures.

If the name Gaucho rings a bell, then you've got a good memory! Gaucho and the Grasslands also explored the same region, and Gaucho Origins serves as a standalone prequel, having you play as the grandfather of the protagonist at the start of his lineage's adventures.

Sunny South America

Gaucho Origins is a bit like a mixture of Disney Dreamlight Valley and Stardew Valley. As the titular Gaucho, you'll be roaming the grasslands, running your own farm and taking care of the land. Along the way, you'll also be working to clear a corruptive magical influence that has swept over the country!

It's a game that combines the adventurous nature of cowboys with a cosier, more laid-back life sim. And yes, there is cattle wrangling for those of you who really want to live out the cowboy lifestyle!

Personally, I think Gaucho Origins will really hit home with fans of both the original Gaucho and the Grasslands, as well as those looking for a new mobile game that offers an interesting take on an otherwise very saturated format. And the distinctive setting you don't see much anywhere else also helps!

But if you're looking for even more games to play on mobile, then you'll be glad to know we've barely even scratched the surface! Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our choice selections of interesting launches from the last seven days!