Gaucho Origins lets you play as Gaucho's dad from Gaucho and the Grassland in a new cosy sim

Out now on Android

Discover the beginnings of the first Guardian of the Pampas

New sim made for mobile

Premium, ad-free, and playable offline

We reported on a possible prequel to Gaucho and the Grassland last month, and it seems this has finally arrived in the form of Gaucho Origins! In particular, this cosy life sim will feature the father of the main game's protagonist, and, as you might expect, the story starts with him getting ready for the birth of his child.

Now, what's more exciting is that Gaucho Origins is made for mobile specifically, and Epopeia Games has chosen to craft this as a premium sim with no ads or microtransactions to boot. Gaucho’s dad is the first Guardian of the Pampas, so expect to see how a new mysterious force shapes his role as such.

You'll explore different landscapes on a quest to rescue the region from this corrupting force, which takes inspiration from southern Brazilian culture and folklore. You'll gather, craft, and build structures in this standalone tale, so even if you have no prior experience with Gaucho, you can still enjoy this sim on its own.

For a bit of insight into how the whole project began, this was initially selected for the Google Play Indie Games Fund, which offers support for indie studios in Latin America. This led to Epopeia Games teaming up with Izyplay, and now, we can happily enjoy Gaucho's father's tale on Android.

Now, Gaucho Origins, as mentioned, is a premium purchase, but at $3.99 a pop, I'd say it's worth having a go since it offers an ad-free experience that's playable offline too. There are no timers or pesky energy systems either, with an estimated 12 hours of gameplay to sink your teeth into.

That said, if you're still looking for other ways you can live an alternate life on mobile, how about a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android?