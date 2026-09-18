Foundation: Galactic Frontier launches its second season The Usurper Rebellion

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is launching its massive season two update

The game adapts the popular series of novels by Isaac Asimov and the Apple TV series

The second season sees you taking on the Ascendancy Court and its self-proclaimed Emperor

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is a game that's been undoubtedly held back by fairly uninspiring design and a truly disastrous, AI-driven marketing campaign. But the team at FunPlus are not content to leave Foundation: Galactic Frontier to rot, and have launched a major new update as its second season.

The main focus of Foundation: Galactic Frontier season two is that of the new province called Sivana. This region of the universe is ruled by the self-proclaimed Emperor who rules over the Ascendancy Court. Serving as the major final boss of season two, your exploration of Sivana will be the main focus of this update.

Beyond the stars

Of course, the reason that the Sivana province has been able to thrive even before the collapse of the original Empire is that it's plagued by magnetic storms. Although it endangers your fleet and reduces your performance against enemies, you may choose to brave them anyway to grab special resources available nowhere else.

The update also introduces cross-platform play for Steam users, as well as the introduction of a new Guild PvE mode, the Aromabloom Trade War, which will pit you and your guildmates against the Ascendancy as you hunt down and decode mysterious treasures.

I've made it no secret that Foundation didn't live up to my expectations for an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's iconic sci-fi novels. But it's clear that FunPlus at least aren't about to abandon ship and is intent on adding more new content for players to explore, although whether that cleans up some thoroughly rotten first impressions from their PR campaign is anyone's guess.

If you are going to give Foundation: Galactic Frontier a go off the back of this update, then you're in luck. Because we've managed to collate all of the free gifts you'll need in our Foundation: Galactic Frontier code list!