Hearthstone's new Azeroth's Most Wanted card set lets you add some notorious criminals to your collection

Escape from Violet Hold Class Set: Azeroth’s Most Wanted introduces new cards for specific classes

The Rogue, Warlock, Priest and Warrior all get another Legendary

They're all themed around criminals from Warcraft history

Despite the many heroes in World of Warcraft's storied history, we can't forget the numerous criminals. And that's something Hearthstone is looking to celebrate (if that’s the right word) in the new Azeroth's Most Wanted Class Set, which introduces cards for the Rogue, Warlock, Priest and Warrior.

Specifically, each of those classes gets seven cards apiece – one Legendary, two Epics, two Rares and two Commons. Sure, that might not be an entire expansion's worth, but in card games, it only takes one powerful contender to shift a meta. So, let's take a look at those Legendaries, shall we?

The Rogue's Legendary card marks the first time Mathias Shaw has appeared in Hearthstone. His ability focuses on Stealth, reducing the cost of a random card in your hand whenever a Stealthed Minion attacks. The Warlock's ace is a little more courtroom drama, with Godfather Kazakus' Battlecry plotting a custom sham trial, with the length decided by you.

More than a Rogue's gallery

As for the Priest card, it's Raith Van Geist getting that dragon border. His Battlecry resurrects any minions that were Reborn during the match. But it doesn't stop there. Once on the board, they'll attack enemy minions at random. Finally, the Warriors' Legendary is Captain Crowley, who grants Cannoneers an extra shot while summoning two 1/1 variants of them when played.

Naturally, it's not always Legendary cards that shift the meta in Hearthstone. Sometimes an extremely good Common or Rare can do that job. Still, let's be honest, the rarer stuff is usually a lot more interesting. However, check out Blizzard's blog on the new set if you want to learn about more of the cards.

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