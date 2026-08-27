Vampir sees you playing as a vampire in a gothic horror-themed MMORPG, with pre-registration now open

Out for blood

Play as a vampire in this upcoming MMO

Now open for pre-registration

Lots of free rewards on signing up

I have a fondness for vampiric themes, much like everyone else in the world, really - I mean, the Castlevania series, for instance, hasn't been going on for as long as it has because of its art style alone. Netmarble is joining the bandwagon with its own take on these denizens of the night with Vampir, an upcoming MMORPG that honestly looks gorgeous even based on the short teaser alone.

Pre-registration is now open with a bunch of milestone rewards, and it's already been well received when it launched in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Japan previously. The global launch will no doubt make an impact too, I'd say, especially since Vampir will have full cross-platform support for both PC and mobile.

As for the aforementioned goodies, there's a Designated Heroic Mount Summon Ticket up for grabs, along with 100 million Gold plus a full set of Rare Equipment, to name a few.

And if you'd like to get a head start on all the gothic horror goodness, the global YouTube channel now features class introductions as well - although, to be honest, all that'll do is hype you up even more until it's officially launched.

In any case, you can also join the official Vampir Discord to grab an extra welcome coupon. This should set you up nicely with a Class Portrait Restoration Kit Chest, a Dungeon Magic Bead Chest, and some handy growth support items upon the official launch.

That said, if you're ready to dive in, you can visit the official website and sign up today to get first dibs once it's out. After that, why not have a look at our list of the best MMOs on Android for other similar adventures in the genre? That might just tide you over until the official launch!