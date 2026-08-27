Sea of Remnants showcases its distinct puppetfolk art style in new trailer, with closed beta test to run in December

Pre-registration is live now too

New trailer showcases combat and gameplay

CBT runs in December

Pre-registration now open

While I'm personally not a fan of the ocean, I can't deny its appeal when it comes to the swashbuckling adventures players can dive into on it, which is exactly what Sea of Remnants is going for! This fantasy RPG from Joker Studio and NetEase Games is adding open-world exploration to that, and if you're eager to give it a go, it's worth signing up for its Closed Beta Test in December.

Combat is a turn-based affair with dynamic action, but for me personally, what's caught my eye is the very, very distinct visual style. It's got that Identity V look down pat - but with an extra puppet-themed oomph - which you can see in all its glory in the new gamescom trailer that just dropped below.

You're also meant to take on the role of a "puppetfolk sailor", which is already intriguing enough as it is. Of course, to spice things up a bit more, you'll be sailing along without your memories - and that's a tried-and-tested trope for a reason.

As for the aforementioned combat, there'll be encounters both on land and at sea, with roguelike elements that make sure no two expeditions are the same. Pre-registration is now open, by the way, so if you're not able to get into the CBT, you can at least sign up and pre-register to get first dibs as soon as it's out.

With all that, I think it's safe to say the hype is very much real, especially since the studio has been refining this for a while now, with its alpha test running early in February. It's worth keeping on your radar, as I feel like it'll make a splash once it's actually released.

But just in case you're looking for something else while you wait, how about our list of the best open-world games on Android?