Gaucho and the Grassland's mobile port will include an original prequel story

Gaucho and the Grassland, the Brazilian-set life sim, has released news of its mobile port

After a year since launch, we've got good news, with the Android port arriving this year

Not just that, but it'll offer an entirely original prequel story to explore!

Last year, one of the upcoming games that really caught our eye was Gaucho and the Grassland. This cosy life-sim offered an oft-unused setting in southern Brazil, mixing in ranch-hand style agrarian living and a colourful world to explore. Now, fans on mobile will soon be able to get their hands on it!

Yes, as Gaucho and the Grassland celebrates its first anniversary, we've also finally gotten an update on its mobile port, which is first coming to Android later in 2026! Even better, this mobile adaptation will also feature an entirely original prequel story exclusive to the handheld versions!

Viva Brazil!

Now, I'm not entirely sure whether that means the prequel story will be the entire setting of the game itself, or whether it'll merely take place before we get into the rest of the game. I think that either way, it's quite a welcome selling point that this isn't just a mobile port, but also has exclusive content.

As for the setting? Well, as you know, I visited Gamescom LatAm earlier this year, and although I was in Sao Paulo, which didn't offer much of a chance to see the countryside, I was quite pleased with the climate and landscape I did get to see.

Long story short, by combining that agrarian ranchhand lifestyle with the colourful setting, as well as everything from mining to farming to customising your own cabin, meaning that Gaucho and the Grassland will likely have a pretty hefty amount of content to dig into! So Viva Brazil and keep your eyes peeled for more news on Gaucho!

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life in favour of that agrarian ideal, then you can't get much better than the genre-defining life sim Stardew Valley. But we've also collated a list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to give you even more options to play!