Crazy Games teams up with Perplexity to offer immersive AI-powered browser gaming

Preferred Partner Feature

Tips and tricks tailored to your tastes

Crazy Games has teamed up with Perplexity

Comet is a new AI-powered browser

The AI offers tips and recommendations based on your preferences

Crazy Games is ramping up browser gaming with an AI-powered partnership, particularly with the engine Perplexity. This comes in the form of the new browser Comet, offering AI-powered browser gaming where players can discover more immersive experiences.

In particular, Comet's AI assistant can offer personalised recommendations among CrazyGames' titles, which also includes handy tips ad-free. The browser itself is integrated with AI, so you can look forward to more personal experiences and interactivity as well.

“This partnership with Perplexity is another step towards shaping the future of web games,” says Rafael Morgan, VP of Partnerships at CrazyGames. “I see a future where AI not only provides additional context to the game you’re playing but also helps you discover games that fit your unique profile and perhaps even plays alongside you one day.”

Of course, with the AI lending you a helping hand in the background, it does seem like there's plenty to dive into when you're gaming. This is especially true since Comet offers insights not only on the game itself but also on your preferences. After all, it's always nice to have a friend who knows exactly what you're into and can recommend similar adventures based on your tastes - and the AI assistant can fill in that role for you.

“We’re excited to bring the power of personalised AI into the world of browser gaming through Comet. Together with CrazyGames, we’re creating an experience where AI enhances the fun,” says Ryan Foutty, VP of Business at Perplexity.

That said, if you're curious about how you can level up your epic quests, puzzle blocks, and dungeon-crawling adventures on your browser, why not have a look at CrazyGames' massive library and you might just spot your next fave?