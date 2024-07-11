Naruto Shippuden is coming to Free Fire in an upcoming collaboration

The collab was teased in their anniversary animation

Garena Free Fire will team up with Naruto Shippuden in a new crossover-collaboration

The collab will feature characters from the series and an exclusive map

However, don't get excited, because it's slated for an early 2025 release

Garena's top battle royale Free Fire is set to introduce a new collaboration, with the famed anime and manga series Naruto Shippuden. Teased in their recently-released anniversary animation, this new crossover is in its very early stages, but we've had some confirmations about what we can expect.

For one, we know that some of the series' key characters will feature, alongside a brand new map based on the show. There is just one teensy-weensy catch, however, and that's that the crossover is expected in early 2025. So we'll have to wait a while before seeing the familiar ninja and his allies in-game.

Yes, it is a while away, but if there's anything we can judge from this hasty confirmation, it's that Garena is well aware the Naruto crossover is hotly anticipated by fans. You can check out the anniversary animation below, and spot the signature kunai (ninja knife) and backpack of Naruto at around 2:11 into the video.

Yes, for longtime fans of both Free Fire and Naruto, this is probably bittersweet news, as it's definitely quite a wait to see their favourite characters in their favourite games. However, we're confident that the speed with which Garena confirmed the collaboration, and the early tease, indicates that this will certainly be a major event when it does arrive in-game sometime in early 2025.

