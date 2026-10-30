Garena to premiere first episode of anime spinoff Free Fire: Daybreak at Brazil's CCXP26

Garena's Free Fire anime adaptation, Free Fire: Daybreak, is set to reveal its first episode

The premiere will feature at Brazil's CCXP26 convention this December

Fans will get to see the premiere, and an exclusive performance by long-time character DJ Valok

With all the news about gaming spinoffs, including PUBG Mobile getting an adaptation helmed by Donald Glover of all people, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about Garena's own Free Fire animated series. But it's just been announced that the first episode of Free Fire: Daybreak will debut at Brazil's CCXP26 convention!

The series follows the characters Hayato, Moco and Kelly (the game's mascot) in an adventure set in New Dawn City. Controlled by the Horizon Corporation, there are mysteries afoot and a strange new power that'll aid our intrepid protagonists in breaking free of the constraints of society.

Freely fire

If you're confused by who the gentleman with the sunglasses in the featured image is, well, that actually ties into this announcement too. Alok is a Brazilian DJ and music producer who'll no doubt be instantly recognisable to fans from the country, and he's set to make a cameo appearance in the series (after popping up many times in Free Fire itself).

That means fans attending CCXP26 this December will not only get the chance to see Daybreak's first episode, but also witness a live Q&A and performance from Valok. All in all, it's a pretty good way to debut the series premiere!

Personally, I think that Daybreak looks fairly inoffensive, if not particularly spectacular. But with the likes of studio Candy Box animated, and Ken Takahashi directing, I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be a hidden gem, especially for longtime fans of Free Fire. Either way, if you're lucky enough to be attending CCXP26, this premiere will be a must-see!

In the meantime, if you want to see what other big mobile releases are making waves this year, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see which have already caught our eye!