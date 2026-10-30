Dungeon Splat! proves that clearing monsters from a dungeon is messy business

Dungeon Splat is a level-clearing puzzle game about neon-soaked carnage

Play an adventurer tasked with clearing dungeons, slide to move and destroy all in your path

Discover the correct sequence to unlock the next level, keep moving and keep killing

If there's one stereotype about fantasy adventurers that's true, it's that they mostly have a 'kill first, ask questions never' policy. Have you ever stopped to wonder if you needed to slaughter that group of Orcs hanging around minding their own business? Me neither. And if violently massacring everything in your path is your thing, then Dungeon Splat is for you!

Available now on iOS, Dungeon Splat! pits your intrepid adventurer against a winding dungeon full of enemies. Your job? Simply to clear it out in messy, messy fashion. You simply swipe to send your adventurer hurtling and cleaving through enemies, leaving a spray of comfortably PG neon blood and guts in your wake.

Splat! And the baddies are gone

I admit, it definitely looked like a game for me, but Dungeon Splat! unfortunately has a bit of an unwelcome surprise in that it's a game that, apparently is entirely crafted by AI. Which is a shame, because at its core this is an interesting concept, but it's one that turns me away without that human care.

Still, I'm sure for some of you that's not enough to turn you off. But for me it certainly is, and hopefully at some point we'll see the dev, who has apparently worked on a number of pre-AI indie games, revisit the concept and build it from the ground up.

If you're interested, you can find Dungeon Splat! available now to try on iOS and see if the concept is worthwhile enough to give it a go.

In the meantime, though, you can see what others are doing on mobile by taking a brief look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week. This regular feature is where we rank some of the more interesting launches from the last seven days.