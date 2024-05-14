Garena Free Fire is receiving its own anime adaptation

Another mobile game enters the film industry

Free Fire gets its very own anime series

Will be co-created by Garena and Kadokawa Corporation

Free Fire continues to top charts and be downloaded in high numbers

Yep, you heard that one right. Garena has just announced that its wildly popular battle royale, Free Fire, will be getting its own anime adaptation. We’ve already seen the likes of titles like Fortnite build their own little cinematic universe with its seasonal cutscenes and now Free Fire will join the fray too, with its very own series that will be helmed by Kadokawa Corporation.

The details on Free Fire’s anime adaptation are naturally sparse, but it will be interesting to see what direction they head in as the battle royale itself doesn’t really have a cohesive storyline. It’s like most other battle royales, with the only goal being to remain the last person standing.

This isn’t the first mobile game to make its anime debut either. HoYoverse is developing anime movies for Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact too, as part of a government initiative to transform Shanghai into a city of film. Going forward, expect more mobile games to be adapted into movies and series, as the platform continues to gain popularity.

Garena’s Free Fire itself is a thrilling battle royale game that was built specifically for Android and iOS devices. It has been around for over half a decade now, providing riveting experiences for battle royale fans. With collabs with Street Fighter V, Assassins Creed, Demon Slayer, and more, it was also part of the inaugural Esports World Championship this year.

Here’s a list of the best battle royales to play on Android!

The title’s popularity is evident in the figures it has achieved, being the most downloaded mobile game three years in a row, from 2019 to 2021. In 2022 and 2023, it topped the list of most downloaded battle royales. Despite being banned by the Indian government, the game continues to expand forward and is showing no signs of stopping.

Download Free Fire now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.