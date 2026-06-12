DeadCool Arcade 3 brings classic indie hits from the iOS App Store back to mobile

Blast from the past

DeadCool Arcade 3 brings classic indie hits back to mobile

Try out four of Dead Cool Apps' own homegrown hits

All available back on iOS in one convenient package

As we wrap up for the week over here on the site (or at least I do), it's about time we finish with something of a throwback. Dead Cool Apps may not be familiar to many of you, but some of their games undoubtedly will be, such as Exit Zone or Gravit8, all of which are fantastic examples of early App Store indies.

Now, you'll be able to play many of them in one collection with the launch of DeadCool Arcade 3 on iOS! The third part of a collection of DeadCool's back-catalogue in one bite-sized package, this entry includes Trap Doors, Exit Zone, Kong Quest and Shark Shooting.

2 retro 4 u

Now, these are not your Angry Birds or Candy Crush-tier releases, obviously. But there's nothing wrong with that, and in many ways that's part of the appeal of heading back to much older entries that will be familiar to many who grew up with the early App Store, back when that app that made it look like you were drinking a beer was the height of class.

At $3.99 it's not a bad price either, especially for three oldschool games. Although it's not quite as good value as the first DeadCool Arcade, which offers a whopping 12 games for the same price.

It certainly makes me think back to the days of yore and the earliest times on the App Store. Well, at the very least, if you're curious and never got the chance to try them, you can relive that time for yourself in DeadCool Arcade 3.

If our musing on mobile is something that's of interest to you, why not check out some of our more in-depth features on the topic? Our editor Dann discussed overgamification and why it's both what keeps us enjoying mobile games but what can also drive us away.