GameSir launches the G8 Galileo mobile controller with universal compatibility, Hall Effects Sticks and more

GameSir has launched its latest offering for mobile gamers - the G8 Galileo. Featuring Hall Effect Sticks and Hall Effect Analog Triggers that prolong your gaming sessions, the new mobile controller boasts universal compatibility with its extendable bridge that can fit a variety of phone models.

The GameSir G8 Galileo also features a built-in wired movable Type-C port and pass-through charging, with console-sized controls that simulate playing games with a console comfortably. You can expect low latency performance as well, so regardless of your device (with the extended bridge that can go from 110-185 mm), you won't have to deal with pesky lags and interrupted gameplay.

Additionally, the GameSir G8 Galileo also offers On-the-Fly Mapping with its back buttons - but if you'd like to customise your controls even more, the GameSir App can help you personalise the buttons on Android. To top it all off, the personalisation also extends to how the controller actually looks, with interchangeable magnetic detachable faceplates you can tinker around with to suit your tastes best.

I can personally attest to GameSir's top-notch performance (which you can check out in my GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro controller review), so the G8 Galileo likely isn't going to disappoint. The T4 Cyclone Pro has also been nominated by the community as the Best Mobile Controller (alongside the GameSir T4 Mini) on our very own Pocket Gamer Awards 2023, so if you're curious to see if it trumped all the other nominees, stay tuned to the awarding ceremony on December 13th!

By the way, if you're eager to get your hands on more titles where you can use a controller, why not take a look at our list of the best games with controller support on Android?

For now, you can learn more about the GameSir G8 Galileo over on the GameSir official website. It's priced at $79.99 a pop or your local equivalent.