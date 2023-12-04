Dumb Ways to Die 4 lets you deliver presents and feed cookies to a snake in latest Christmas update

PlaySide Studios is welcoming the festive season with a new Christmas Limited Time Event within Dumb Ways to Die 4, letting players join in on all the merrymaking as our favourite not-so-smart Beans get into new shenanigans to add to the Christmas cheer. In particular, there are 3 new mini-games to dive into - just be sure you're up to the task, because we all know these adorable Beans aren't the brightest in the bunch.

In the latest holiday update for Dumb Ways to Die 4, you can look forward to the new Hold Still mini-game, where you'll need to do everything you can to help Putz keep a steady pace while he attempts to deliver towers of presents in the most "efficient" way possible. Why do multiple trips when you can deliver all the gifts in one go, right?

Hungry for more games that'll tickle your funny bone? Why not take a look at our list of the most hilarious games on mobile?

On the other hand, the Deer ‘N Present Danger mini-game lets you help Santa on his sleigh, while the Cookiemas Eve mini-game tasks you with feeding cookies to a pet snake (because why not). What could possibly go wrong?

You can enjoy these limited-time mini-games until December 27th, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Dumb Ways to Die 4 on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Facebook page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.