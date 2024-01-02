Game of Honor continues regional release, with pre-registration now open in Hong Kong and Macau on Android

IGG is continuing the regional release of Game of Honor for Android players, with the upcoming idle RPG now open for pre-registration in Hong Kong and Macau. This follows the game's release in Australia, Canada, Singapore, the US and more, but there's no word on an official global launch date just yet.

In Game of Honor, you can look forward to a fantasy idle RPG experience where you'll battle with epic monsters to strengthen your team. Given that it's an online multiplayer title, you can also team up with your friends online to take down other players.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're looking for more similar titles to play on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

There are 4 different classes to choose from, and you can join a Guild to fight alongside your allies in cross-server battles for bountiful in-game goodies. All these are presented with stunning artwork and realistic visuals - a quality you can expect from the renowned developer. The title features a convenient portrait mode as well, which complements the more low-key nature of the idle game.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Game of Honor on the Hong Kong and Macau Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. There's no store link for the iOS App Store just yet, though.

For now, you can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.