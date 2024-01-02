Fantasy Tales is an upcoming open-world MMORPG that's now open for pre-registration

Ling Ren Game Limited has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Fantasy Tales, the studio's upcoming MMORPG. Milestone rewards will be up for grabs depending on the number of sign-ups, which include 9999 Crystals along with a special White Tiger mount.

In Fantasy Tales, you can look forward to diving into a vibrant new adventure across an anime-style open world. As you discover new locations, unlock powerful skills, and venture into unknown lands, you can also team up with your online buddies to forge alliances and take down monstrous beasts.

The game features lovely cosmetics you can collect to customise your looks as well. Plus, during your downtime, you can indulge in a little bit of fishing, ranching and farming to kick back and relax after a hard day of battling. You can catch pets called Sprites to accompany you on your journey. Of course, there are different character classes to choose from as well, each one with its own attributes that suit different playstyles.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can soon do so by pre-registering for Fantasy Tales on the iOS App Store (expected on Jan 18th) and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.