Flying Tank tasks you with destroying aliens in a side-scrolling shooter, out now on iOS

Flying Tank features 18+ boss fights

There are 24 missions to conquer

You can upgrade your Tank with more than 30 boosts

Hexage has announced the official launch of Flying Tank, the indie studio's side-scrolling shooter on iOS. The game tasks you with blasting away extraterrestrial threats as you drop explosives and shoot your way through giant bosses and frantic levels.

As you try to take back the Earth from the clutches of evil aliens in Flying Tank, you'll encounter a wide variety of enemies across 24 fast-paced missions. There are six main bosses to take on along with 18+ boss fights - thankfully, you can tinker around with different customisations for your Tank and deck it to the nines with bombs and powerful weapons in your arsenal.

Upgrades for your Tank include Bullet-Time skills, Overdrive abilities, Drones, and more than 30 other boosts. The game also features Bluetooth controller support to help you blast your way through space with ease, plus sound design by Discofield and an original soundtrack by Kubatko. You can also play the game without an internet connection, so the shooting fun doesn't have to stop when your WiFi is spotty.

The visuals also have plenty of neon-fuelled arcade vibes for some adrenaline-pumping fun. Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're keen on putting your shooting skills to the test, why not take a look at our list of the best shooters on iOS to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Flying Tank on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new game's vibes and visuals.